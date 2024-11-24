Scotland Stuns Australia in Rugby Triumph

Scotland delivered a decisive rugby victory against Australia, winning 27-13 and ending the Wallabies' hopes for a Grand Slam over the home nations. Duhan van der Merwe reclaimed his record with a try, adding to Scotland's four-try feat.

Captain Sione Tuipulotu initiated the scoring for Scotland, followed by Van der Merwe's performance. Later, substitute Josh Bayliss scored, and Finn Russell closed the impressive round.

Russell added two conversions and a penalty to solidify the lead. Australia's response included a try by newcomer Harry Potter and penalties by Noah Lolesio, yet they fell short in the high-stakes match.

(With inputs from agencies.)