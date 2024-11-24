Left Menu

Scotland Stuns Australia in Rugby Triumph

Scotland's rugby team defeated Australia 27-13, reclaiming glory as Duhan van der Merwe regained his try record. Scotland scored four tries, overshadowing Australia's single try by debutant Harry Potter. Substitute Josh Bayliss and Finn Russell also contributed, sealing Scotland's commanding win and thwarting Australia's Grand Slam aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:07 IST
Scotland Stuns Australia in Rugby Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scotland delivered a decisive rugby victory against Australia, winning 27-13 and ending the Wallabies' hopes for a Grand Slam over the home nations. Duhan van der Merwe reclaimed his record with a try, adding to Scotland's four-try feat.

Captain Sione Tuipulotu initiated the scoring for Scotland, followed by Van der Merwe's performance. Later, substitute Josh Bayliss scored, and Finn Russell closed the impressive round.

Russell added two conversions and a penalty to solidify the lead. Australia's response included a try by newcomer Harry Potter and penalties by Noah Lolesio, yet they fell short in the high-stakes match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024