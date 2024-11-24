Scotland Stuns Australia in Rugby Triumph
Scotland's rugby team defeated Australia 27-13, reclaiming glory as Duhan van der Merwe regained his try record. Scotland scored four tries, overshadowing Australia's single try by debutant Harry Potter. Substitute Josh Bayliss and Finn Russell also contributed, sealing Scotland's commanding win and thwarting Australia's Grand Slam aspirations.
Scotland delivered a decisive rugby victory against Australia, winning 27-13 and ending the Wallabies' hopes for a Grand Slam over the home nations. Duhan van der Merwe reclaimed his record with a try, adding to Scotland's four-try feat.
Captain Sione Tuipulotu initiated the scoring for Scotland, followed by Van der Merwe's performance. Later, substitute Josh Bayliss scored, and Finn Russell closed the impressive round.
Russell added two conversions and a penalty to solidify the lead. Australia's response included a try by newcomer Harry Potter and penalties by Noah Lolesio, yet they fell short in the high-stakes match.
