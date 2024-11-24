Left Menu

Unexpected Launch: Kristoffer Sundal's Dramatic World Cup Opener

Norwegian ski jumper Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal experienced a dramatic incident at the men's World Cup opener in Lillehammer. An advertising hoarding caused him to launch prematurely during a gate adjustment. Despite the scare, Sundal landed safely and finished seventh, while Germany's Pius Paschke won the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 22:44 IST
Norwegian ski jumper Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal faced an unexpected challenge at the men's World Cup opener in Lillehammer. An advertising hoarding malfunction pushed him off the ramp during a gate adjustment, leading to a premature start.

The incident occurred as Sundal was preparing for his qualification jump in the large hill event. Despite the premature launch, Sundal demonstrated his skill by recovering to land safely, securing his place in the main competition.

Sundal ultimately finished seventh in the competition. Germany's Pius Paschke emerged victorious, while Austria's Daniel Tschofenig and Maximilian Ortner secured second and third place, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

