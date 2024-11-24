Rishabh Pant Becomes IPL's Costliest Buy in Historic Mega Auction

Excitement reached fever pitch as the IPL mega auction kicked off, seeing a total of 84 players—72 sold and 12 unsold—under the hammer. Teams went all out to secure marquee Indian cricketers, with bids reaching astronomical figures.

In a historic move, Rishabh Pant dominated headlines by eclipsing Shreyas Iyer's previous record. Pant became the costliest buy in the history of the IPL with a whopping Rs 27 crore bid from Lucknow Super Giants.

Venkatesh Iyer also captured the spotlight, closing a Rs 23.75 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, surprising many. The first day concluded with teams fortifying their rosters for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)