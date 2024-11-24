Rishabh Pant Becomes IPL's Costliest Buy in Historic Mega Auction
The IPL mega auction witnessed a dramatic first day with 84 players going up for bids. Rishabh Pant became the costliest purchase in IPL history at Rs 27 crore to Lucknow Super Giants. Significantly, Venkatesh Iyer surprised everyone with his Rs 23.75 crore buy by Kolkata Knight Riders.
Excitement reached fever pitch as the IPL mega auction kicked off, seeing a total of 84 players—72 sold and 12 unsold—under the hammer. Teams went all out to secure marquee Indian cricketers, with bids reaching astronomical figures.
In a historic move, Rishabh Pant dominated headlines by eclipsing Shreyas Iyer's previous record. Pant became the costliest buy in the history of the IPL with a whopping Rs 27 crore bid from Lucknow Super Giants.
Venkatesh Iyer also captured the spotlight, closing a Rs 23.75 crore deal with Kolkata Knight Riders, surprising many. The first day concluded with teams fortifying their rosters for the upcoming season.
