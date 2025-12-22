AITUC Demands Trade Union Rights for ISRO Employees

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Monday called for the recognition of trade union rights for employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The union argued that ISRO's establishments are classified as 'Industry', referencing a Supreme Court Judgment from 1978 concerning Bangalore Water Supply.

Despite this classification, ISRO has been exempted from the definition of 'Industry', which has resulted in the denial of trade union rights. Instead, employees were encouraged to form Service Associations under the CCS (RSA) Rules of 1993.

AITUC has urged the Indian government to retract the orders by the Department of Space denying union rights to ISRO employees. They also called for the repeal of the Industrial Relation Code 2020, citing conflicts with constitutional rights and Supreme Court judgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)