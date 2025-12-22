Left Menu

AITUC Demands Trade Union Rights for ISRO Employees

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the Government of India to recognize trade union rights for ISRO employees, claiming they have been unfairly denied these rights despite a Supreme Court ruling defining ISRO establishments as 'Industry'. AITUC seeks withdrawal of restrictive orders and legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:26 IST
AITUC Demands Trade Union Rights for ISRO Employees
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Monday called for the recognition of trade union rights for employees of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The union argued that ISRO's establishments are classified as 'Industry', referencing a Supreme Court Judgment from 1978 concerning Bangalore Water Supply.

Despite this classification, ISRO has been exempted from the definition of 'Industry', which has resulted in the denial of trade union rights. Instead, employees were encouraged to form Service Associations under the CCS (RSA) Rules of 1993.

AITUC has urged the Indian government to retract the orders by the Department of Space denying union rights to ISRO employees. They also called for the repeal of the Industrial Relation Code 2020, citing conflicts with constitutional rights and Supreme Court judgments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025