Court Protects R Madhavan's Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court has taken action to protect the personality rights of Bollywood actor R Madhavan, issuing restrictions against multiple websites and online platforms that used his name or images for profit without his consent.

The court further restricted the unauthorized use of Madhavan's identity through artificial intelligence and deepfake technology. Certain obscene content uploaded online was ordered to be removed, with Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora stating a detailed interim order will be issued.

Senior advocate Swathi Sukumar, representing Madhavan, highlighted that fabrications such as a fake movie trailer of 'Kesari 3' had been circulated, involving the actor through deepfake and AI-generated media.