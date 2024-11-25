A Packed Weekend of Sports Action Across Major Leagues

This weekend, sports enthusiasts have much to look forward to, with intense action spanning the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college football. A central story includes former New York Giants star Daniel Jones, poised to attract several potential suitors if he clears waivers.

In college football news, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to undergo a precautionary MRI after sustaining an injury in their 31-14 triumph over Kentucky. The college football landscape also saw Tulsa opting to part ways with their head coach, Kevin Wilson.

Across the NHL, Jim Montgomery has been hired as the new head coach of the St. Louis Blues, replacing Drew Bannister. As varied sporting events unfold, fans can look forward to numerous high-stakes matchups and captivating stories this weekend.

