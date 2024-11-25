Left Menu

Asian Football Triumphs: Vissel Kobe's Cup, Shanghai Port's Double, and More

Recent highlights in Asian football include Vissel Kobe's 1-0 victory over Gamba Osaka in the Emperor's Cup final, Shanghai Port's domestic double achievement with a 3-1 win against Shandong Taishan, Al-Ittihad's ascent to the top of the Saudi Pro League, and Auckland FC's continued perfect run in the A-League.

In a thrilling week for Asian football, Vissel Kobe clinched the Emperor's Cup with a 1-0 win over Gamba Osaka, spearheaded by Taisei Miyashiro's decisive goal at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Shanghai Port celebrated a historic victory by completing a domestic double, defeating Shandong Taishan 3-1 to win the Chinese FA Cup, complementing their Chinese Super League championship.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad climbed to the top of the Saudi Pro League standings with a 2-0 victory over Al-Fateh, showcasing their dominance. In the A-League, Auckland FC maintained their flawless record with a 1-0 win over Macarthur FC, solidifying their leadership position.

