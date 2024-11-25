India's Badminton Stars Aim for Glory at Syed Modi International
Top Indian shuttlers, including P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, are set to compete in the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament, aiming to end title droughts. Former world No. 1 doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stand as favorites in men's doubles. This tournament marks a generational shift in Indian badminton with promising young talents also competing.
25-11-2024
Renowned Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Lakshya Sen are on a mission to break their title droughts at the forthcoming Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament, commencing on Tuesday.
Expectations run high for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the former world No. 1 doubles duo, who emerge as top contenders in the men's doubles category after a semifinal performance post-Paris Olympics.
The tournament also symbolizes a generational shift in Indian badminton with emerging talents like 17-year-old Anmol Kharb poised to challenge seasoned players, adding intrigue to the matches.
