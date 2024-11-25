India Reclaims Top Spot in World Test Championship

In a thrilling display of cricket prowess, India has reclaimed the top position in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings after thrashing Australia by 295 runs in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This victory significantly boosts India’s prospects of reaching the WTC final for a third consecutive time.

India was initially leading the WTC table, but a 0-3 loss to New Zealand saw them slip to second place. The win against Australia not only elevates India back to the top but also solidifies their standing with 61.11 percentage points, well ahead of Australia’s 57.69 percentage points.

However, the road to the final isn't assured. India must win three out of their remaining four Tests against Australia. Meanwhile, Australia will aim to secure four wins from their last six Tests, including an upcoming series in Sri Lanka, to defend their title. Other teams like Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and South Africa remain in the race.

(With inputs from agencies.)