IPL Mega Auction 2024: Surprises and Steals Unveil Star-Studded Line-up

South African bowler Kwena Maphaka made headlines as the Rajasthan Royals secured his services for Rs 1.5 crore during the IPL 2024 mega auction in Jeddah. The pacer, known for his top-tier performance at the ICC U19 World Cup, previously had a brief stint with the Mumbai Indians.

In a competitive bidding landscape, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vied for Maphaka, but the Royals emerged victorious. The Gujarat Titans successfully bid Rs 75 lakh for Afghanistan's Karim Janat, a seasoned player with notable T20I performances including a batting average of over 16.

Despite the heated auction, international figures like Brandon King, Sikandar Raza, and Tom Latham did not attract buyers. Meanwhile, former Chennai Super Kings spinner Ajay Mandal and Karnataka's Manvanth Kumar found a place with Delhi Capitals. Raj Limbani, a promising U19 bowler, remained unsold.

