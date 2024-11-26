RFU's Bill Sweeney's Pay Rise Amid Record Loss: A Controversial Move?

Bill Sweeney, the chief executive of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), drew attention after receiving a substantial pay increase even though the English governing body reported a record operating loss of £37.9 million. This has sparked debate as it coincides with another round of staff redundancies.

The RFU's annual report highlighted revenues of £175.2 million, a significant drop from the previous year's £221.4 million. Despite financial challenges, Sweeney's remuneration increased to £1.1 million, with a basic salary, bonus, and long-term incentive plan payment contributing to this figure. These actions have led to Sweeney being recognized as the highest-paid CEO of any British sporting body.

Sweeney defended the organization's financial strategy, emphasizing investments in professional rugby and the community. He noted staff took salary cuts during the pandemic, and strategic planning for the Rugby World Cup's financial impact has enabled continued investment in the sport.

