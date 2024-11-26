Cadillac Accelerates into Formula One: GM's Landmark 2026 Entry

General Motors is set to revolutionize Formula One by introducing its Cadillac brand in the 2026 season, following an agreement with Liberty Media's sport. This ambitious move positions GM as the 11th team and a power unit manufacturer, joining the league of top engine producers like Audi and Ferrari.

Partnering with TWG Global, GM brings the legendary Mario Andretti, the last U.S. world champion, aboard as the team's board director. This partnership, according to Andretti, reinvigorates his deep-rooted passion for Formula One.

Amid past rejections, the renewed application, encouraged by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, signifies potential growth and U.S. interest in Formula One. GM's strategic entry, despite requiring a hefty anti-dilution fee and engine procurement, is set to showcase its engineering prowess on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)