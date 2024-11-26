Left Menu

Cadillac Accelerates into Formula One: GM's Landmark 2026 Entry

General Motors plans to enter Formula One with the Cadillac brand in 2026, joining as the 11th team on the grid. The move, supported by the FIA, marks GM as a new power unit manufacturer. Partnering with TWG Global and guided by U.S. champion Mario Andretti, GM aims to enhance the sport's U.S. appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 04:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 04:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

General Motors is set to revolutionize Formula One by introducing its Cadillac brand in the 2026 season, following an agreement with Liberty Media's sport. This ambitious move positions GM as the 11th team and a power unit manufacturer, joining the league of top engine producers like Audi and Ferrari.

Partnering with TWG Global, GM brings the legendary Mario Andretti, the last U.S. world champion, aboard as the team's board director. This partnership, according to Andretti, reinvigorates his deep-rooted passion for Formula One.

Amid past rejections, the renewed application, encouraged by FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, signifies potential growth and U.S. interest in Formula One. GM's strategic entry, despite requiring a hefty anti-dilution fee and engine procurement, is set to showcase its engineering prowess on a global stage.

