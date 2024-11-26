Tiger Woods Bows Out of Hero World Challenge Amid Back Surgery Recovery

Tiger Woods has announced he will not participate in the upcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas as he recuperates from his sixth back surgery, performed in September. The golf legend confirmed on social media that Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap, and Jason Day will complete the 20-man roster.

Despite speculation about his participation, Woods clarified his absence following the microdecompression surgery on his lumbar spine. The procedure, aimed at alleviating nerve impingement symptoms, typically requires an eight to twelve-week recovery period. He expressed disappointment in missing the event but conveyed excitement about fulfilling his duties as the tournament host.

As Woods looks forward to playing in the PNC Challenge with his son Charlie in December, he reflects on a year highlighted by achieving a Masters cut record and mixed performance across major tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)