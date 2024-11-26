Left Menu

Delhi Unveils State-of-the-Art Shooting Range for Aspiring Athletes

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a new underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps Bhawan in Rohini, Delhi, providing modern training facilities for cadets. The range is equipped with advanced tools and will be open year-round, supporting athletes, particularly those with financial challenges, in honing their skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:03 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a state-of-the-art underground shooting range at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Bhawan in Rohini, Delhi, on Tuesday, ushering in advanced training opportunities for young cadets in the city.

During her address, Atishi highlighted the facility's cutting-edge target systems and equipment, emphasizing its round-the-clock operation. She expressed her hope that future Olympic medals could be won by NCC cadets, inspired by icons like Manu Bhaker.

Atishi also addressed the financial hurdles faced by aspiring athletes, underscoring the significance of accessible sports training. She stressed that the new facility aims to ease these challenges, offering high-quality training to economically constrained athletes. Additionally, she praised the NCC's role in fostering patriotism and aligning with the Delhi government's youth-oriented mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

