Vaishali Rameshbabu: The Aggressive Trailblazer in Women's Chess

Vaishali Rameshbabu, a rising star in women's chess, will compete in the Norway Chess Women 2025. Known for her aggressive play, she ranks world No. 16 and was the 2023 FIDE Women's Grand Swiss champion. Her dynamic style, passion for the game, and recent achievements make her a notable contender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stavanger | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

India's chess sensation, Vaishali Rameshbabu, is set to electrify the Norway Chess Women 2025 tournament with her aggressive and dynamic playstyle. Aiming for a top-three finish, Vaishali's participation has chess enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the competition.

Ranked world No. 16 with a live rating of 2475 as of November 2024, Vaishali's recent accomplishments are commendable. In 2023, she clinched the FIDE Women's Grand Swiss title, cementing her place in the 2024 Women's Candidates Tournament. Her notable rise in the chess world is further highlighted by her achievement as the third Woman Grandmaster in India and her contribution to India's Olympiad team triumph.

Describing her game as 'aggressive,' Vaishali's bold strategies and relentless pressure on opponents have garnered admiration from fans and experts alike. Kjell Madland, director of Norway Chess, praised her impact and presence, emphasizing the tournament's prestige. As she returns to Norway, Vaishali brings immense energy, formidable skills, and a growing fan base, positioning herself as a serious contender among a competitive lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

