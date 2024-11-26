Gukesh Stages Comeback with Draw Against Liren in World Chess Championship
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh drew his second game against defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship after losing the opener. Playing with black pieces, Gukesh recovered well as the match ended in a draw via repetition, showcasing his calm in a high-pressure competition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:09 IST
- Singapore
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh showcased resilience by securing a draw in his second game against defending champion Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship, despite an earlier defeat.
Playing with black pieces, Gukesh executed a strategic comeback after Monday's loss, maintaining composure in a high-stakes competition with his reliable performance.
The 18-year-old, the youngest challenger in history, is determined to become the first Indian to win the title since Viswanathan Anand, focusing on one game at a time amidst intense pressure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
