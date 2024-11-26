Left Menu

Gukesh Stages Comeback with Draw Against Liren in World Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh drew his second game against defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship after losing the opener. Playing with black pieces, Gukesh recovered well as the match ended in a draw via repetition, showcasing his calm in a high-pressure competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:09 IST
Gukesh Stages Comeback with Draw Against Liren in World Chess Championship
Gukesh
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh showcased resilience by securing a draw in his second game against defending champion Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship, despite an earlier defeat.

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh executed a strategic comeback after Monday's loss, maintaining composure in a high-stakes competition with his reliable performance.

The 18-year-old, the youngest challenger in history, is determined to become the first Indian to win the title since Viswanathan Anand, focusing on one game at a time amidst intense pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024