Gukesh Stages Comeback with Draw Against Liren in World Chess Championship

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh showcased resilience by securing a draw in his second game against defending champion Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship, despite an earlier defeat.

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh executed a strategic comeback after Monday's loss, maintaining composure in a high-stakes competition with his reliable performance.

The 18-year-old, the youngest challenger in history, is determined to become the first Indian to win the title since Viswanathan Anand, focusing on one game at a time amidst intense pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)