BJP Claims a Historic Comeback in Delhi

BJP leader and New Delhi MLA Parvesh Verma reaffirmed his dedication to the party and expressed readiness to take on any responsibilities assigned to him. Verma emphasized the trust Delhiites have placed in the BJP, acknowledging a decisive mandate with 48 seats.

Reflecting on the historic victory, Verma extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda for their leadership. He committed to realizing the vision of a 'viksit Delhi' as outlined in the party manifesto.

Rekha Gupta, the newly appointed Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly, took her oath at Ramlila Maidan. Her ascension marks the BJP's return to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, ending the decade-long AAP rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)