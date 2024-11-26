ICC's Pivotal Meeting: Champions Trophy 2025's Future in Focus

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is poised for a decisive virtual meeting on November 29 to discuss the 2025 Champions Trophy's prospects in Pakistan. During this meeting, ICC Board members will strive for consensus and clarity on whether the tournament will proceed as planned, following deliberations on its logistics.

A major topic of discussion will be whether the tournament will occur solely in Pakistan or under a hybrid hosting model, possibly involving another nation. This meeting follows the ICC's written communication to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), outlining India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for the event in early 2025, citing security reasons.

Political tensions have kept India from touring Pakistan since 2008, with meetings on neutral grounds or via ICC tournaments remaining the norm. The PCB, backed by its government, plans to present its stance in the meeting, while India's cricket authority has reaffirmed its position of non-participation in Pakistan without governmental approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)