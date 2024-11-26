Indian Duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Secure Spot in BWF World Tour Finals 2024

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who clinched a bronze at the Commonwealth Games, will represent India at the BWF World Tour Finals 2024. The duo secured their spot in the women's doubles category, as per the latest rankings released by BWF on Tuesday.

Despite being eliminated in the second round of the China Masters, Treesa and Gayatri's steady performance throughout the season ensured their presence among the elite eight ranking pairs for the prestigious year-end event.

Among their top performances this season were semifinal finishes at both the Singapore Open and the Macau Open. However, the pair could not advance to the finals. Their challenge at the China Masters ended in the pre-quarterfinals, with a 16-21 11-21 loss to top-ranked players Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning. Notably, PV Sindhu remains the only Indian to have claimed the title at the BWF World Tour Finals, a feat she achieved in 2018.

