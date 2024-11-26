The transformative journey of Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea has silenced critics, with the striker showing exceptional prowess at Stamford Bridge. Starting his second season in the Premier League, Jackson's improved performance has positioned him as a remarkable asset for the club.

While Chelsea eyed new signings, Jackson's talent emerged with 20 goals, eclipsing Trores' record and nearing milestone comparisons with Didier Drogba. His work, both on and off the ball, has been pivotal in Chelsea's rise to third place in the Premier League standings.

Victor Osimhen's expected arrival and competition from high-profile players like Nkunku have been overshadowed by Jackson's contribution. Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca praises Jackson's adaptability and pressing game, marking a promising future for the striker as he fulfills his 35 million euro contract tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)