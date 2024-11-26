Bajrang Punia's Four-Year Suspension Sparks Controversy
Bajrang Punia, a renowned wrestler, has been suspended for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for not providing a sample during dope tests. Punia claims he was unfairly treated, citing expired kits and previous mistrust with NADA. The ban affects his wrestling and coaching aspirations.
Bajrang Punia, the bronze medallist from the Tokyo Games, has been handed a four-year suspension by India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for refusing to provide a urine sample during a doping test in March. The decision, announced Tuesday, prohibits him from competitive wrestling or taking up coaching roles abroad.
The ruling follows a series of contentious exchanges between Punia and the agency, with Punia alleging unfair treatment linked to his activism against the former Wrestling Federation of India President. He argued that expired kits and NADA's lack of response to his concerns led to his decision not to provide a sample at that time.
However, NADA maintained that Punia's actions were seen as a clear breach of anti-doping regulations, emphasizing the importance of adherence to established rules. Punia has previously contested his provisional suspension in April, with further hearings held in September and October, but to no avail.
