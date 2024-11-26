Left Menu

Mascherano Takes the Helm: New Era for Inter Miami

Former Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano has been appointed as Inter Miami's new coach, reuniting with Lionel Messi. Mascherano, who previously coached Argentina's youth teams, is excited to lead the MLS team. His experience includes playing for River Plate, Corinthians, Liverpool, and Barcelona.

Javier Mascherano, the former midfield powerhouse for Argentina, has been named Inter Miami's new coach, paving the way for a reunion with his old Barcelona teammate, Lionel Messi. With a contract stretching until 2027, Mascherano brings a wealth of experience from playing at elite clubs like Liverpool and Barcelona.

Previously coaching Argentina's youth teams, including the Under-23 squad for the 2024 Olympic Games, Mascherano sees his role at Inter Miami as a significant step in his managerial career. 'Leading a club like Inter Miami is an honor,' expressed Mascherano, underlining the club's impressive ambitions and facilities.

Besides Messi, Mascherano will manage former Barcelona stars Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. Inter Miami, despite topping the MLS regular season and clinching the Supporters' Shield, seeks new guidance after Gerardo Martino's departure. 'Javier brings unmatched experience,' noted Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas.

