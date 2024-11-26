Mumbai Indians' New Era: Embracing Youth and Building a Legacy
Nita Ambani discusses Mumbai Indians' strategy post-IPL 2025 mega auction, highlighting the emphasis on nurturing young talent. With a solid core retained, new faces join the MI family, continuing the tradition of developing players for Indian cricket, supported by passionate fans, the 'MI Paltan'.
Nita Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, expressed her excitement about the franchise's acquisition of numerous young players at the recent IPL 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah. The team, known for fostering young talent who often ascend to the Indian national team, is aiming to strengthen its core.
Ambani revealed the management's strategy of building around a strong core of retained players. "Mega auction means a new start but the same Mumbai Indians enthusiasm," she said, welcoming back familiar faces like Trent Boult, while embracing new entrants, aiming for a balanced squad.
She reiterated the significant role of the Mumbai Indians fanbase, known as the 'MI Paltan', highlighting them as the franchise's greatest strength, while looking forward to developing future stars and maintaining MI's legacy in Indian cricket.
