Atletico Madrid forward Julián Álvarez delivered an outstanding performance, leading his team's 6-0 triumph over Brest in the Champions League. The game, featuring a spectacular free kick by Álvarez, saw Atletico achieving their biggest away win in European history.

Álvarez, who signed with Atletico in the recent offseason, showcased growing confidence with two goals in the match. He expressed his satisfaction with the team's current form, emphasizing the importance of continuing this successful trajectory.

Álvarez's contribution to Atletico's success includes seven goals in his last ten matches, enhancing his reputation significantly since joining from Manchester City. This victory places Atletico in a promising position in the 36-team league, though they currently sit in 13th place.

