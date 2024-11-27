Samp Army Clinches Thrilling Victory in Abu Dhabi T10

Morrisville Samp Army thrilled fans with a three-run victory against Delhi Bulls in the latest Abu Dhabi T10 clash at Zayed Cricket Stadium. In a game marked by missed opportunities and sharp performances, Charith Asalanka's blistering 51 off 25 balls laid the foundation for Samp Army's challenging total of 112/5 in 10 overs.

As Delhi Bulls set out to chase, Tom Banton gave them a fiery start with 25 runs off 11 balls. However, Morrisville's bowlers, led by Mohammad Zahid, tightened the grip. A tense final over, featuring wide balls and tight fielding, saw Tim David fall short at the last hurdle, securing Morrisville's narrow victory.

In another encounter, Bangla Tigers claimed their second consecutive win against Northern Warriors. Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad's unbeaten blitz of boundaries propelled the Tigers to a commanding 10-wicket win, chasing down 108 in 7.5 overs. Earlier, economical bowling by Rashid Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed restricted the Warriors to 107/5, pivotal to the Tigers' success.

(With inputs from agencies.)