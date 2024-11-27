Left Menu

Nathan Smith Set for Test Debut as New Zealand Faces England

New Zealand's captain Tom Latham announces Nathan Smith's debut against England in the first Test in Christchurch. Kane Williamson returns to boost the team after a groin injury. New Zealand aims for a series sweep to improve their standings in the ICC World Test Championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:51 IST
Nathan Smith Set for Test Debut as New Zealand Faces England
Team New Zealand. (Picture: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham has announced that Nathan Smith will make his Test debut against England in the first Test at Christchurch. While Latham did not disclose the full playing XI, he confirmed that Smith will earn his first Test cap in the ICC World Test Championship series opener.

The New Zealand squad also receives a significant boost with the return of former captain Kane Williamson, who makes his comeback to the long format following a groin injury. Latham highlighted the impact of Williamson's return, noting, "Having someone like Kane come back in boosts your side with the calibre of player he is."

Currently positioned fourth in the Test Championship standings, New Zealand aims for a 3-0 clean sweep against Ben Stokes' team to secure a spot in next year's final at Lord's. Smith, making his debut on the strength of impressive domestic performances, is expected to balance the bowling attack and contribute with the bat. New Zealand's probable XI includes Latham (C), Conway, Williamson, Ravindra, Mitchell, Blundell, Phillips, Smith, Henry, Southee, and O'Rourke.

(With inputs from agencies.)

