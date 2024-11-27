Left Menu

Golf Iconoclasts: Dual Gender Open Challenges Traditions in Melbourne

The dual gender Australian Open returns to Melbourne, facing criticism over scheduling and playing conditions. Despite equal prize money, the merged tournament draws mixed reactions. Former player comments highlight frustration, while local preferences reflect historical attachment to traditional formats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 13:43 IST
The dual gender Australian Open is set to tee off in Melbourne amid debates over course conditions and scheduling controversies surrounding the women's event. Defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai take on the challenge alongside other competitors.

Renowned Sandbelt courses host the event but are not living up to their reputation, prompting critique from players like Cameron Smith. Smith cited the conditions as more akin to American courses, noting it diverges from classic Australian golf traditions.

Prize funds are equal for both genders, yet the combined format faced backlash since its inception and amid COVID-19 challenges. Critics argue this dilutes the tournament's history, though strong attendance suggests heightened spectator interest.

