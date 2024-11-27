Golf Iconoclasts: Dual Gender Open Challenges Traditions in Melbourne

The dual gender Australian Open is set to tee off in Melbourne amid debates over course conditions and scheduling controversies surrounding the women's event. Defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai take on the challenge alongside other competitors.

Renowned Sandbelt courses host the event but are not living up to their reputation, prompting critique from players like Cameron Smith. Smith cited the conditions as more akin to American courses, noting it diverges from classic Australian golf traditions.

Prize funds are equal for both genders, yet the combined format faced backlash since its inception and amid COVID-19 challenges. Critics argue this dilutes the tournament's history, though strong attendance suggests heightened spectator interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)