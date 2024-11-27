Left Menu

Baba Indrajith Reflects on Learning Moments with KKR in IPL 2022

Indian cricketer Baba Indrajith shares insights from his experience with the Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2022, highlighting key learnings from cricket greats. His tenure was marked by emotional growth and impressive teamwork, despite limited scoring opportunities. Indrajith also praised Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin's dedication to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:41 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:41 IST
Baba Indrajith Reflects on Learning Moments with KKR in IPL 2022
Baba Indrajith (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu's cricket talent, Baba Indrajith, delved into his enriching experience with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) during the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, referring to it as a 'big learning experience.' He shared these reflections on Sony Sports Network's Tamil Cricket Podcast - Cricket Petta.

Indrajith remarked on the emotional and educational journey of sharing the dressing room with luminaries like Brendon McCullum and Pat Cummins. He developed close bonds with KKR's former Chennai Super Kings members, David Hussey and Brendon McCullum. Despite a modest personal performance, accumulating only 21 runs in three games, the experience was invaluable.

He contrasted today's game with his early days, noting the evolution in strategy and mindset since playing alongside seniors like Subramaniam Badrinath and Dinesh Karthik. Indrajith praised the progressive coaching approach that encourages unconventional shot-making. Additionally, he expressed admiration for Ravichandran Ashwin's passion, calling the spinner 'a legend' with unwavering courage.

Indrajith's career statistics reveal his prowess, with notable performances in first-class and List-A cricket. His consistent high-level achievements highlight his significance to Tamil Nadu's cricket scenario, boasting a first-class average of 52.31 and contributing significantly in limited-overs matches. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024