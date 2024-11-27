Left Menu

Wrestler Bajrang Punia Denounces Four-Year NADA Ban as Political Conspiracy

Wrestler Bajrang Punia describes his four-year suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) as a political conspiracy. The Haryana Sports Minister claims NADA operates under its regulations and refutes targeting individuals. The controversy centers on Punia's refusal to provide samples due to expired testing kits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:53 IST
Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam (Photo- ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has described his four-year ban from wrestling, enforced by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), as a politically charged action. The ban arises from allegations that Punia refused a mandatory drug test, putting an end to his dreams of participating in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The wrestling star asserts that his suspension is a direct result of his solidarity with women wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India's former president Brij Bhushan Singh. He maintains that the agency's allegations of failing to provide a urine sample are unfounded, insisting that he was ready to comply but questioned the use of expired testing kits.

Responding to Punia's claims, Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam has affirmed NADA's adherence to strict regulations in their doping controls, dismissing accusations of individual targeting. Gautam also suggested that Punia's political affiliations have been used to sensationalize the scenario, adding that sports should remain separate from political machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

