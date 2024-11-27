Left Menu

Gukesh's Winning Move: An Epic Battle Against Ding Liren

In an intense third round of the World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh secured his first victory over reigning champion Ding Liren. The match showcased Gukesh's exceptional opening strategy, leading to a pivotal win and leveling the scores at 1.5 points each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:34 IST
  • Singapore

In a stunning development at the World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh achieved his first victory over the defending champion Ding Liren. The triumph came in the third round of the tournament, leveling both players at 1.5 points each, and marking Gukesh's growing dominance on the global chess scene.

Gukesh's victory was characterized by his remarkable opening preparation and strategic acumen, culminating in a decisive win after 37 moves. The young Indian talent took advantage of Liren's time-consuming approach early in the game to craft a commanding position, reflecting his readiness and foresight.

The players grappled with a lesser-known variation of the Queen's Gambit, with Gukesh drawing inspiration from Russian chess maestro Vladimir Kramnik's strategies. Ultimately, Gukesh's relentless pursuit and calculated moves proved insurmountable for Liren, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

