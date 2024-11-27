Gukesh's Winning Move: An Epic Battle Against Ding Liren

In a stunning development at the World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh achieved his first victory over the defending champion Ding Liren. The triumph came in the third round of the tournament, leveling both players at 1.5 points each, and marking Gukesh's growing dominance on the global chess scene.

Gukesh's victory was characterized by his remarkable opening preparation and strategic acumen, culminating in a decisive win after 37 moves. The young Indian talent took advantage of Liren's time-consuming approach early in the game to craft a commanding position, reflecting his readiness and foresight.

The players grappled with a lesser-known variation of the Queen's Gambit, with Gukesh drawing inspiration from Russian chess maestro Vladimir Kramnik's strategies. Ultimately, Gukesh's relentless pursuit and calculated moves proved insurmountable for Liren, setting the stage for more thrilling encounters ahead.

