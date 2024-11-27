Left Menu

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh Triumphs Over World Champion Liren

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh defeated defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship, equalling points in the third round. Gukesh outmaneuvered Liren by effectively managing time, exploiting Liren’s hesitations. His strategic gameplay withstood intense pressure, culminating in Liren's clock running out, handing victory to Gukesh.

Singapore | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:53 IST
Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh clinched a crucial victory against reigning World Chess Champion Ding Liren, leveling the score in the third round on Wednesday. Employing robust time management, Gukesh exploited Ding's prolonged decision-making phases, gaining a significant advantage early in the match.

Gukesh, recovering from a first-round loss, demonstrated strategic mastery with the white pieces. By move 13, the 18-year-old had already built a substantial time advantage, spending only four minutes as Ding utilized over an hour. Gukesh's relentless attack and tactical precision pressured Ding into committing unforced errors.

Leveraging an uncommon variation in the Queen's Gambit Declined, Gukesh capitalized on past strategies employed by ex-World Champion Vladimir Kramnik. As the games progressed, Ding's position crumbled under time constraints, ultimately conceding the round. With this win, Gukesh aspires to continue his pursuit for the world title, following in the footsteps of his mentor, the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

