Left Menu

Lamine Yamal: Youngest Golden Boy Award Winner

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has won the 2024 Golden Boy award, becoming the youngest recipient at 17. Yamal aided Spain in winning Euro 2024 and was named Young Player of the tournament. His exceptional form continues with five goals in 12 matches this season for Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:42 IST
Lamine Yamal: Youngest Golden Boy Award Winner
Lamine Yamal

On Wednesday, Lamine Yamal, a distinguished winger from Barcelona, was announced as the winner of the 2024 Golden Boy award, as reported by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport. At just 17 years and four months, Yamal is the youngest to ever receive this esteemed accolade, which highlights the best players under 21 in European football.

The prestigious award caps a remarkable year for Yamal, during which he played a pivotal role in helping Spain secure victory in Euro 2024. His striking performance at the tournament saw him become the youngest player to participate in the finals and score a crucial goal in the semi-final against France. Additionally, Yamal was celebrated as the Young Player of the Euro 2024 held in Germany.

Yamal's impressive form has extended into the current season with Barcelona, where he has already netted five goals in 12 league matches. His achievements echo those of previous winners like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, marking him as a rising star in football. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Vicky Lopez, 18, has won the Golden Girl award.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024