Lamine Yamal: Youngest Golden Boy Award Winner
Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal has won the 2024 Golden Boy award, becoming the youngest recipient at 17. Yamal aided Spain in winning Euro 2024 and was named Young Player of the tournament. His exceptional form continues with five goals in 12 matches this season for Barcelona.
On Wednesday, Lamine Yamal, a distinguished winger from Barcelona, was announced as the winner of the 2024 Golden Boy award, as reported by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport. At just 17 years and four months, Yamal is the youngest to ever receive this esteemed accolade, which highlights the best players under 21 in European football.
The prestigious award caps a remarkable year for Yamal, during which he played a pivotal role in helping Spain secure victory in Euro 2024. His striking performance at the tournament saw him become the youngest player to participate in the finals and score a crucial goal in the semi-final against France. Additionally, Yamal was celebrated as the Young Player of the Euro 2024 held in Germany.
Yamal's impressive form has extended into the current season with Barcelona, where he has already netted five goals in 12 league matches. His achievements echo those of previous winners like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, marking him as a rising star in football. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Vicky Lopez, 18, has won the Golden Girl award.
