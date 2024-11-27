Left Menu

Sean Williams Penalized for Dissent in Zimbabwe-Pakistan ODI

Zimbabwe's Sean Williams was reprimanded for dissent during the second ODI against Pakistan. He expressed disagreement with an LBW decision, leading to a demerit point. Pakistan won the match, leveling the series 1-1. Williams accepted the sanction, avoiding a formal hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:57 IST
Sean Williams Penalized for Dissent in Zimbabwe-Pakistan ODI
Sean Williams (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's left-handed batter Sean Williams has been officially reprimanded following his actions during the second ODI against Pakistan, where he was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident involved Williams showing dissent after being adjudged LBW while facing Saim Ayub, marking his first disciplinary offence in two years.

The game saw Zimbabwe setting a modest total of 145, with Williams contributing 31 runs before his controversial dismissal. Pakistan leveled the three-match series by chasing down the target with all wickets intact, led by a stellar century from opener Saim Ayub in just 18.2 overs.

The charge against Williams was filed by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Forster Mutizwa, third umpire Iknow Chabi, and fourth umpire Langton Rusere. Williams accepted the penalty proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, which includes a demerit point but avoids a formal hearing. ICC Level 1 offences may lead to penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50% of a match fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024