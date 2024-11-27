Sean Williams Penalized for Dissent in Zimbabwe-Pakistan ODI

Zimbabwe's left-handed batter Sean Williams has been officially reprimanded following his actions during the second ODI against Pakistan, where he was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident involved Williams showing dissent after being adjudged LBW while facing Saim Ayub, marking his first disciplinary offence in two years.

The game saw Zimbabwe setting a modest total of 145, with Williams contributing 31 runs before his controversial dismissal. Pakistan leveled the three-match series by chasing down the target with all wickets intact, led by a stellar century from opener Saim Ayub in just 18.2 overs.

The charge against Williams was filed by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Forster Mutizwa, third umpire Iknow Chabi, and fourth umpire Langton Rusere. Williams accepted the penalty proposed by Andy Pycroft of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, which includes a demerit point but avoids a formal hearing. ICC Level 1 offences may lead to penalties ranging from an official reprimand to a fine of up to 50% of a match fee.

(With inputs from agencies.)