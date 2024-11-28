Left Menu

Martinez's Stunning Save Secures Draw with Juventus

Emi Martinez showcased his skills by making a remarkable save during Aston Villa's 0-0 draw against Juventus in the Champions League, underscoring his status as the world's top goalkeeper. The game also featured a disallowed goal due to a foul by Villa's Diego Carlos on Juventus’ Michele Di Gregorio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:29 IST
Martinez's Stunning Save Secures Draw with Juventus
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Emi Martinez made a splash in the Champions League match between Aston Villa and Juventus by delivering a breathtaking save that affirmed his title as one of the world's leading goalkeepers.

The Argentina sensation, who offered a showcase of his talent by retrieving a nearly lost ball from the goal line, displayed a performance that echoed his heroic World Cup save against France's Randal Kolo Muani.

In a dramatic moment, a Villa goal was nullified after the referee determined a foul had occurred against Juventus' goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, drawing mixed reactions from players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024