Beau Webster: Australia's New Cricket All-Rounder Rising Star

Australia added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad for the second Test against India, covering for Mitchell Marsh. Webster, a standout player in the Sheffield Shield, boasts strong performances with both bat and ball. Australia looks to strengthen their middle-order amid fitness concerns for Marsh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:15 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:15 IST
Australia has announced the inclusion of uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster in their squad for the second Test against India. This move aims to provide cover for the unfit Mitchell Marsh.

Webster, renowned for his impressive performances in the Sheffield Shield, has excelled as both a batsman and a bowler, striking key runs and taking crucial wickets.

The decision follows Australia's heavy defeat in the series opener, despite coach Andrew McDonald's assurances of an unchanged team for the upcoming Test in Adelaide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

