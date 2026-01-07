Kiwis Set Focus on India Series Amidst T20 World Cup Build-Up

New Zealand's cricket team is prioritizing their immediate challenge against India, with player Daryl Mitchell emphasizing the need to focus on current matches over the distant T20 World Cup. The Kiwis are prepared to face India in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series.

In an environment bustling with cricket fervor, star Indian players such as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma promise to provide formidable competition. Mitchell highlighted the importance of adapting to India's unique playing conditions and leveraging past experiences for success.

Henry Nicholls, another key player, finds the prospects of playing against India alluring, especially considering its enthusiastic fans and the opportunity for young players to showcase their skills. The team is encouraged to maintain simplicity in strategy and harness the vibrant energy of Indian cricket.

