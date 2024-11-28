Su Oh's Spectacular Comeback: A True Golfing Revival

Australian golfer Su Oh has made a stunning return to form at the Australian Open, sharing the clubhouse lead after the first round. Once heralded as a rising star, Oh's career had reached a standstill, with challenges such as losing her LPGA Tour card overshadowing her achievements.

Hitting seven-under par alongside South Korean amateur Yang Hyo-jin, Oh demonstrated her prowess against world-class competitors. Despite early success, Oh faced a seven-year win drought following her victory at the Australian Ladies Masters in 2015, finally breaking the spell at the Australian WPGA Championship in 2022.

Rediscovering her game under the guidance of renowned coach Ritchie Smith, Oh expressed satisfaction with her progress. Her perseverance and team-driven support structure have set her back on track, underscoring her commitment to excelling once more at the highest levels of women's golf.

