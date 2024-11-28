Left Menu

Indian Cricketers Amplify Abu Dhabi T10 Appeal: Shanaka

Sri Lankan player Dasun Shanaka believes Indian cricketers in the Abu Dhabi T10 elevate the game's appeal and competition level. Teaming up with Dinesh Karthik, Shanaka underscores the importance of Indian participation, hoping for increased presence in future tournaments and eyeing similar success in upcoming Lanka T10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 13:09 IST
Indian Cricketers Amplify Abu Dhabi T10 Appeal: Shanaka
Dinesh Karthik. (Picture: Abu Dhabi T10). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the cricketing world, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka has emphasized the impact of Indian players participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. According to Shanaka, the presence of Indian cricketers, such as his teammate Dinesh Karthik, significantly boosts fan engagement and enhances the development of the sport.

Shanaka, who plays for the Bangla Tigers, noted the crucial role of Karthik in their team setup. "Having Dinesh Karthik with us brings immense experience, particularly for young players," Shanaka stated, adding that Karthik's involvement draws considerable fan support.

Following a recent defeat to Ajman Bolts, Shanaka reflected on the need for improvement, stating the importance of learning from setbacks. Looking beyond the Abu Dhabi T10, excitement brews for the forthcoming Lanka T10 tournament in Sri Lanka, where Shanaka anticipates maintaining high competition standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024