Indian Cricketers Amplify Abu Dhabi T10 Appeal: Shanaka
Sri Lankan player Dasun Shanaka believes Indian cricketers in the Abu Dhabi T10 elevate the game's appeal and competition level. Teaming up with Dinesh Karthik, Shanaka underscores the importance of Indian participation, hoping for increased presence in future tournaments and eyeing similar success in upcoming Lanka T10.
In the cricketing world, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka has emphasized the impact of Indian players participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 league. According to Shanaka, the presence of Indian cricketers, such as his teammate Dinesh Karthik, significantly boosts fan engagement and enhances the development of the sport.
Shanaka, who plays for the Bangla Tigers, noted the crucial role of Karthik in their team setup. "Having Dinesh Karthik with us brings immense experience, particularly for young players," Shanaka stated, adding that Karthik's involvement draws considerable fan support.
Following a recent defeat to Ajman Bolts, Shanaka reflected on the need for improvement, stating the importance of learning from setbacks. Looking beyond the Abu Dhabi T10, excitement brews for the forthcoming Lanka T10 tournament in Sri Lanka, where Shanaka anticipates maintaining high competition standards.
