Left Menu

Mick Schumacher's Next Move: From Reserve to Racer

Mick Schumacher will leave his reserve driver position at Mercedes at season's end to seek other opportunities. The 25-year-old, son of Michael Schumacher, has contributed to the team for two years, enhancing his skills and aiming to return to full-time racing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:09 IST
Mick Schumacher's Next Move: From Reserve to Racer
Mick Schumacher
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Mick Schumacher is set to depart from his role as Mercedes Formula One reserve driver at the conclusion of the current season, the team announced on Thursday. The 25-year-old, the son of the legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has held the reserve position for two years after losing his place at Haas.

During his tenure, Schumacher also competed in the World Endurance Championship for Renault-owned Alpine. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed gratitude for Schumacher's contributions in various capacities, including simulator work and trackside involvement, acknowledging his high caliber as a racing driver.

While Schumacher did not disclose specifics about his future trajectory, he emphasized his desire to return to active racing and fully dedicate himself to the sport. Meanwhile, Mercedes could potentially re-sign their former driver Valtteri Bottas, who is leaving Sauber, as a future reserve option.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024