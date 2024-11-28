Mick Schumacher's Next Move: From Reserve to Racer

Mick Schumacher is set to depart from his role as Mercedes Formula One reserve driver at the conclusion of the current season, the team announced on Thursday. The 25-year-old, the son of the legendary seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, has held the reserve position for two years after losing his place at Haas.

During his tenure, Schumacher also competed in the World Endurance Championship for Renault-owned Alpine. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed gratitude for Schumacher's contributions in various capacities, including simulator work and trackside involvement, acknowledging his high caliber as a racing driver.

While Schumacher did not disclose specifics about his future trajectory, he emphasized his desire to return to active racing and fully dedicate himself to the sport. Meanwhile, Mercedes could potentially re-sign their former driver Valtteri Bottas, who is leaving Sauber, as a future reserve option.

(With inputs from agencies.)