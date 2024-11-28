Kamran Ghulam's Century Drives Pakistan to Series Victory

Kamran Ghulam's inaugural One Day International century for Pakistan was the highlight of a commanding 99-run victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday, clinching the three-match series 2-1. Ghulam's score of 103 helped Pakistan post a formidable total of 303 runs after opting to bat first at Queens Sports Club.

Pakistan's innings was marked by strong starts from all batsmen, with Abdullah Shafique making a significant contribution of 50 runs. However, it was the explosive batting in the last five overs that allowed Pakistan to add 69 crucial runs, surpassing the 300-run mark.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe never looked likely to meet the required run rate, despite Captain Craig Ervine's half-century. They ended their innings at 204 all out in 40.1 overs. After Zimbabwe's unexpected 80-run victory in the first ODI, Pakistan bounced back to dominate the series and now prepare for a Twenty20 series at Queens Sports Club.

(With inputs from agencies.)