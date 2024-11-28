Left Menu

Kamran Ghulam's Century Drives Pakistan to Series Victory

Kamran Ghulam's first ODI century led Pakistan to a decisive 99-run victory over Zimbabwe, winning the series 2-1. Pakistan posted a total of 303 runs, thanks to solid starts from all batsmen. Despite Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine's efforts, Zimbabwe fell short, all out for 204 in response.

Kamran Ghulam's inaugural One Day International century for Pakistan was the highlight of a commanding 99-run victory over Zimbabwe on Thursday, clinching the three-match series 2-1. Ghulam's score of 103 helped Pakistan post a formidable total of 303 runs after opting to bat first at Queens Sports Club.

Pakistan's innings was marked by strong starts from all batsmen, with Abdullah Shafique making a significant contribution of 50 runs. However, it was the explosive batting in the last five overs that allowed Pakistan to add 69 crucial runs, surpassing the 300-run mark.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe never looked likely to meet the required run rate, despite Captain Craig Ervine's half-century. They ended their innings at 204 all out in 40.1 overs. After Zimbabwe's unexpected 80-run victory in the first ODI, Pakistan bounced back to dominate the series and now prepare for a Twenty20 series at Queens Sports Club.

