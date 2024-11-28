Left Menu

Pakistan Clinches Series Triumph with Ghulam's Maiden Century

Pakistan secured the ODI series against Zimbabwe with a 99-run victory, courtesy of Kamran Ghulam's maiden century. Mohammad Rizwan's strategic captaincy and Aamer Jamal’s crucial wickets highlighted the match. The win underscores Pakistan's preparation for the upcoming Champions Trophy as they anticipate the Twenty20 series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulawayo | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:05 IST
Pakistan Clinches Series Triumph with Ghulam's Maiden Century
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Pakistan emerged victorious in the one-day international series against Zimbabwe, winning the decisive match by 99 runs. Kamran Ghulam's maiden century played a pivotal role in the triumph, showcasing his rising prowess in international cricket.

The hosts posted a formidable total of 303-6, with Ghulam leading the charge after impressive partnerships with Abdullah Shafique and captain Mohammad Rizwan. Zimbabwe's batting line-up crumbled under pressure, managing only 204 runs, as Pakistan's pace attack, albeit missing key players, stepped up to the challenge.

The visitors' performance was further solidified by Aamer Jamal, who made a notable impact on his ODI debut. As Pakistan looks towards the Champions Trophy, this series win boosts their confidence ahead of the upcoming Twenty20 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024