Pakistan Clinches Series Triumph with Ghulam's Maiden Century

Pakistan emerged victorious in the one-day international series against Zimbabwe, winning the decisive match by 99 runs. Kamran Ghulam's maiden century played a pivotal role in the triumph, showcasing his rising prowess in international cricket.

The hosts posted a formidable total of 303-6, with Ghulam leading the charge after impressive partnerships with Abdullah Shafique and captain Mohammad Rizwan. Zimbabwe's batting line-up crumbled under pressure, managing only 204 runs, as Pakistan's pace attack, albeit missing key players, stepped up to the challenge.

The visitors' performance was further solidified by Aamer Jamal, who made a notable impact on his ODI debut. As Pakistan looks towards the Champions Trophy, this series win boosts their confidence ahead of the upcoming Twenty20 matches.

