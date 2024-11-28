Left Menu

Ferrari's Road to Reconciliation: Leclerc and Sainz Clear the Air for Qatar

Charles Leclerc and his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz have resolved a conflict that arose after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Leclerc was upset with Sainz overtaking him. Despite the incident, the team remains united in their aim to win the constructors' title, with two races remaining.

In the wake of a dramatic Las Vegas Grand Prix, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have settled their differences, reinforcing team spirit ahead of the Qatar race. The dispute emerged when Sainz overtook Leclerc, leading to a heated radio outburst from the Monegasque driver.

While the positions did not affect the team's standings, Leclerc's frustration stemmed from assurances that Sainz would not put pressure on him. However, reconciliation was swift, with Leclerc emphasizing the importance of teamwork to achieve their shared goal of winning the constructors' title.

Despite Ferrari trailing McLaren, the drivers are determined to leverage the remaining opportunities, including the Qatar sprint, to close the gap. Leclerc acknowledged past contentious moments but expressed confidence in their longstanding relationship and mutual understanding.

