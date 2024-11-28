Left Menu

Historic Collapse: Sri Lanka's Dramatic 42-Run Debacle

Sri Lanka crumbled to their lowest test score of 42, aided by Marco Jansen's impressive 7-13, leaving South Africa with a strong 281-run lead in the first test. The collapse occurred on a challenging Kingsmead pitch, with Jansen's feat contributing significantly to the drama of the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic showdown at Durban's Kingsmead, Sri Lanka crumbled to a historic low, being dismissed for just 42 runs. South Africa's pacer Marco Jansen delivered a stellar performance, securing a career-best seven wickets for 13 runs, firmly placing the hosts in the lead.

Jansen's extraordinary bowling, drawing parallels to legendary bowler Hugh Trumble, saw him claim seven wickets in just seven overs. His performance on the seamer-friendly track was crucial in dismantling the visiting team's batting lineup, which capitulated in just 14 overs.

As a result, South Africa ended day two with a commanding 281-run lead. The home side's captain, Temba Bavuma, made a notable comeback with 70 runs in their first innings, setting the stage for a potential victory in the World Test Championship pathway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

