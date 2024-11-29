Lando Norris Brushes Off Verstappen's 'Comedy' Comments

Lando Norris has taken a dismissive tone towards Max Verstappen's remarks that he could have clinched the Formula 1 title sooner if he had been driving Norris's McLaren car.

After securing his fourth consecutive championship title in Las Vegas, reports surfaced in Dutch-language media suggesting Verstappen's hypothetical advantage using the McLaren over his Red Bull. Norris, responding to these claims at the Qatar Grand Prix, humorously suggested Verstappen should delve into comedy.

Verstappen retorted that he knows his capabilities well, despite his belief that his car wasn't the fastest in the field for the majority of the season. Meanwhile, Norris is concentrated on McLaren's efforts to secure the constructors' title, as the competition with Ferrari and Red Bull heats up ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

