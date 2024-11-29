Left Menu

Kohli's Comeback Century: Australian Tactics in Question

Former Australian cricket captains Allan Border and Matthew Hayden critique the team's strategy during the first Test in Perth, where Virat Kohli's century shifted momentum in favor of India. The hosts are urged to rethink tactics to prevent further series disadvantages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:24 IST
Kohli
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australia captain Allan Border has expressed his dissatisfaction with the team's inability to contain Virat Kohli during the first Test match in Perth. Kohli's resurgence, marked by an unbeaten 100, propelled India to a commanding 295-run victory, raising concerns about the series outcome.

On-air with SEN radio, Border criticized the lack of resistance faced by Kohli, emphasizing the importance of curbing his confidence for the remainder of the series. He raised questions about the leadership of skipper Pat Cummins, suggesting tactical misjudgments allowed Kohli to find his rhythm again after recent struggles against New Zealand.

Ex-opener Matthew Hayden echoed Border's sentiments, lambasting field placements post Kohli's entrance. He noted missed strategic opportunities early in Kohli's innings and pointed out delayed use of short balls during India's partnerships. Concerns linger over Australia's ability to adapt and respond effectively going forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

