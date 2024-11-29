Pujara Advocates for Consistent Opening Pair Against Australia

In the lead-up to the second Test against Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara has voiced support for continuing with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, despite Rohit Sharma's return.

Although skipper Rohit was absent for the Perth opener, allowing Rahul to move up, Pujara suggests this successful combination remains unchanged following India's 295-run win. Jaiswal's century and Rahul's solid performances support this strategy.

Pujara proposes that if Rohit prefers to open, Rahul should bat at No. 3. As Shubman Gill aims to join the lineup post-injury, Pujara recommends positioning him at No. 5 to protect Rishabh Pant from facing the new ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)