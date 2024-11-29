Left Menu

Pujara Advocates for Consistent Opening Pair Against Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara advocates for KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open against Australia, despite Rohit Sharma's return. Following a strong performance, he advises against changing the batting order significantly, suggesting potential roles for Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canberra | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:30 IST
Pujara Advocates for Consistent Opening Pair Against Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara
  • Country:
  • Australia

In the lead-up to the second Test against Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara has voiced support for continuing with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, despite Rohit Sharma's return.

Although skipper Rohit was absent for the Perth opener, allowing Rahul to move up, Pujara suggests this successful combination remains unchanged following India's 295-run win. Jaiswal's century and Rahul's solid performances support this strategy.

Pujara proposes that if Rohit prefers to open, Rahul should bat at No. 3. As Shubman Gill aims to join the lineup post-injury, Pujara recommends positioning him at No. 5 to protect Rishabh Pant from facing the new ball.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024