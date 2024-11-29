Pujara Advocates for Consistent Opening Pair Against Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara advocates for KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal to open against Australia, despite Rohit Sharma's return. Following a strong performance, he advises against changing the batting order significantly, suggesting potential roles for Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the upcoming matches.
- Country:
- Australia
In the lead-up to the second Test against Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara has voiced support for continuing with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, despite Rohit Sharma's return.
Although skipper Rohit was absent for the Perth opener, allowing Rahul to move up, Pujara suggests this successful combination remains unchanged following India's 295-run win. Jaiswal's century and Rahul's solid performances support this strategy.
Pujara proposes that if Rohit prefers to open, Rahul should bat at No. 3. As Shubman Gill aims to join the lineup post-injury, Pujara recommends positioning him at No. 5 to protect Rishabh Pant from facing the new ball.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shubman Gill Faces Injury Scare Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Opener
Injury Setback: Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Injury Could Sideline Shubman Gill from Crucial Border-Gavaskar Test Opener
Injury Woes Mount for India as Shubman Gill Fractures Thumb
Miraculous Return: Rishabh Pant's Triumphant Cricket Comeback