Ponting Praises Webster's All-Round Talent as Injury Concerns Loom for Marsh

Renowned Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting extended his congratulations to Tasmania's Beau Webster for his recent call-up to the national team. The announcement comes ahead of the second Test against India at the Adelaide Oval, with Webster included as cover for an injured Mitchell Marsh.

Beau Webster's selection is backed by his commendable performances in recent red-ball games, notably against India 'A'. In the series, Webster emerged as Australia's second-highest run-scorer, amassing 145 runs at an impressive average of 72.50, and captured seven wickets. This marks his first international team inclusion.

Ricky Ponting expressed his admiration for Webster's 'consistent all-round cricket' over the past few years via the ICC Review. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, team captain, indicated that Marsh's health will be under scrutiny due to lingering issues post-Perth Test. This call-up offers Australia crucial depth in their pace attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)