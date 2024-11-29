Left Menu

Dramatic Wins Dominate Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's Championship

Chandigarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana secured victories at the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship. Chandigarh triumphed in a close match against Kerala, while Mizoram delivered a dominant performance over Arunachal. Madhya Pradesh and Haryana also won their matches, showcasing remarkable skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Secunderabad | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:05 IST
  • India

Chandigarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana clinched victories at the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women's National Championship on Friday. The competition kicked off with a thrilling game between Chandigarh and Kerala in Pool E, where Chandigarh emerged victorious with a 3-2 scoreline.

Following this, Mizoram displayed a commanding performance by thrashing Arunachal 11-0 in another Pool E encounter. The match featured an outstanding performance by Mizoram's captain Laltlanchhungi, who scored four goals, leading her team to an easy victory.

Elsewhere, Madhya Pradesh overwhelmed Andhra Pradesh with an 11-1 triumph in Pool H, while Haryana dominated their game against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in Pool A, winning 9-1. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Punjab ended in a 2-2 stalemate in Pool G.

(With inputs from agencies.)

