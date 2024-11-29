Left Menu

Holly Ranson Shines in Racketlon Mixed Doubles

Holly Ranson triumphed in the elite mixed doubles with Leon Griffiths at the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open but fell short in the women's doubles against Pauline Cave and Stein Jacobsen.

Racketlon
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, Holly Ranson secured the elite mixed doubles title at the Willingdon Indian Racketlon Open alongside world No. 1 Leon Griffiths. The duo overcame Denmark's Stine Jacobsen and Cornelius Rademacher, showcasing their dominance across table tennis, badminton, squash, and tennis.

The winning streak saw Ranson and Griffiths clinch the table tennis contest 21-16, the badminton match 21-13, the squash match 21-16, and a decisive 4-0 in tennis, requiring only four additional points for victory.

Despite her success, Ranson faced disappointment in the elite women's doubles. Partnering with American Stefanie Chung, she was defeated by Denmark's Pauline Cave and Stein Jacobsen with scores of 18-21, 21-10, 21-13, and 6-0 over four matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

