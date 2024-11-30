President Ramaphosa Calls for Greater Investment in Sports Development

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted a celebratory ceremony at the Union Buildings in Tshwane to honour South African athletes for their outstanding performances at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. The event underscored the transformative power of sport in uniting the nation and fostering pride and resilience.

President Ramaphosa hailed the athletes as symbols of national unity and excellence.

“This is a moment of great pride for our nation,” the President said. “We are not just celebrating medals, but the resilience, determination, and inspiration our athletes have brought to the country. Their achievements remind us of the strength we have when united as a nation.”

South Africa returned from Paris with an impressive six Olympic medals (one gold, three silver, and two bronze) and six Paralympic medals (two gold and four bronze).

Special Honours for Outstanding Achievements

Two athletes received the prestigious Shield of Jove, a symbol of sporting excellence, perseverance, and dedication. Swimmer Tatjana Smith and Paralympic athlete Mpumelelo Mhlongo were recognized for their exceptional performances, embodying the spirit of South African sport.

The Shield of Jove, a historic award donated in 1948 by British archaeologist Frederick Mitchell-Hedges, holds deep symbolic value, representing the pursuit of greatness and resilience.

“We are proud to honour Tatjana Smith and Mpumelelo Mhlongo with the Shield of Jove for their outstanding achievements at the Paris Games,” President Ramaphosa said.

Investing in the Future of South African Sports

President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of building on these successes by expanding access to sports infrastructure and development programs, especially in rural and underserved communities.

“We must ensure that children across the country have access to sports programs. This means strengthening partnerships with schools, community centers, and clubs to provide coaching, facilities, and opportunities,” he said.

He called for greater investment in youth development programs, highlighting the role of sports in building a legacy of excellence and inspiring future generations.

Acknowledging Key Contributors

The President extended his gratitude to the coaches, trainers, families, and sponsors, including the National Lotteries Commission and corporate partners, for their critical roles in supporting Team SA.

“We are a nation forged in struggle, adversity, and hope. To the Olympic and Paralympic champions with us here today, we say thank you. Your achievements remind us of what we can accomplish when united,” he said.

Sport as a Tool for Unity and National Pride

Reflecting on South Africa’s journey in international sports, the President highlighted the symbolic role of the nation’s return to the Olympics in 1992 after years of exclusion due to apartheid. He described this milestone as a commitment to justice, equality, and unity.

The event was not only a celebration of the athletes’ accomplishments but also a reaffirmation of sport’s role in fostering national pride and unity.

“We stand united, proud, and ready for the challenges of the future. Together, we will build a legacy of sporting excellence that will inspire generations to come,” President Ramaphosa concluded.

Looking Ahead

The ceremony marked the beginning of a renewed commitment to strengthening South Africa’s sports ecosystem, ensuring that the country continues to shine on the global stage. The government aims to expand grassroots initiatives, enhance infrastructure, and create more opportunities for the nation’s youth to succeed in sports and beyond.